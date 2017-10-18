Federal Judge Blocks Latest Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The third time was not the charm for President Donald Trump in his efforts to enact a travel ban on people from predominantly Muslim countries.

The most recent ban, which would affect people coming from five Middle Eastern countries as well as North Korea, Chad and Venezuela was supposed to go into effect on Wednesday.

However, on Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the travel ban, calling it dangerously flawed.

The state of Hawaii had sued, arguing the ban was an unlawful attempt to exclude Muslims from the U-S.

The White House has slammed the decision. They said it undercuts the President’s efforts to keep the American people safe.

