American Heritage: 20 Straight And Going Strong

Three years ago when American Heritage attempted to gain national respect against powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, it failed miserably.

The Patriots lost the game to the Raiders, and with it, a chance for national respect.

Fast forward three plus years – and last Friday night with the worldwide web Facebook audience and a packed house looking on, the Patriots beat Cardinal Gibbons in a battle of No. 1 and No. 2 among 5A programs in the state.

What the 23-19 win over the previously unbeaten Chiefs did, was give head coach Pat Surtain and his staff a 20th consecutive win. In a region that has as much talent as you will find, putting together that type of run is historic.

Since that loss, head coach Mike Rumph has moved on to Miami, and the Patriots have continued to step up their game – playing and beating national powers such as Don Bosco Prep, Bishop Sullivan, Virginia, Liberty, Nevada and a number of area schools that are among the best anywhere.

Big play athletes on both sides of the ball – such as senior and Vanderbilt-bound Miles Jones who has pretty much been a thorn in the side of Cardinal Gibbons. His return sparked the team once again.

Offensive weapons such as quarterback Cameron Smith, running back Jordan Johnson and junior Tyler Jones, who put in another 100-plus yard effort.

Speedster Anthony Schwartz, who had legend Carl Lewis from the University of Houston at the game, is as quick as you will find – and can open a game up with his speed.

This is a program that has linemen who have also made things much easier. Even with the loss of three big time major college prospects a year ago, the Patriots have been able to make things happen with seniors Zachary Zambrano, Jack Fris, Troy Ingle and Jacob Kaplan. There are talented juniors such as Gabe Khandehrish, Tyler Milord, Brandon Stapleton and nationally-rated long snapper Frank Melgarejo.

DEFENSE, DEFENSE

There is no getting around the fact that this Patriot program has followed what all tremendous South Florida programs have done – play big time defense.

This is a unit that has standouts such as University of Miami commitment Nesta Silvera, who is a major force up front.

In addition, Andrew Chatfield flying around is as good as anyone who plays the position.

The linebackers have come up huge this year. Players such as Calvin Hart, Andres Garcia and Ruben Hyppolite are solid.

If you want to look for the reason that this program has been this strong – look in the secondary.

Besides 6-2 nationally-rated corners Patrick Surtain, Jr, and Tyson Campbell – this unit is as solid as you will find.

Senior Dyllon Lester, Noah Espana and Stanley Eugene are among a very gifted group.

Juniors Clarence Burley and Kamryn Giles are among the in South Florida. So are sophomore Daryl Porter and freshman Ja’den McBurrows as well.

CARDINAL GIBBONS WAS THERE ALL THE WAY

Cannot say enough about the job that head coach Matt Dubuc and his Chiefs continue to do. Solid prospects and coaching have given this team a chance to make things happen – with the playoffs just weeks away.

Here are some of the players who showcased their skills on Friday night in Fort Lauderdale:

2019 – Derek Atwaters

2018 – Donnell Bennett, LB

2019 – Khris Bogle, DE

2018 – Griffin Cerra, PK

2019 – Rashon Crooks, DL

2018 – Rodney Crooks, DB

2020 – Tajai Davis, RB

2019 – Vincent Davis, RB

2018 – Tavontae Decius, WR

2018 – Ronald Hardge, DB

2019 – Willie Hepburn, OL

2018 – Khouri Howson, DB

2019 – Jordan Johnson, DL

2019 – Yaweh Juedy, LB

2018 – Brandon Lee, WR

2018 – Evan Loescel, DE

2018 – Angel Lozano, LB

2019 – Dalton Montiel, P

2018 – Jordan Riggins, RB

2018 – Ryan Saddler, LB

2018 – Carlos Sandy, WR

2019 – Nik Scalzo, QB

2019 – Nico Scheesley, LB

2018 – Marquis Williams, DB

2018 – Maxwell Worship, DB

