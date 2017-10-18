8 School Workers Sickened By Propane Leak

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A propane leak sickened eight employees at Miami Springs Middle School on Wednesday.

Chopper4 over the school, at 150 S Royal Poinciana Boulevard, at noon found a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue had set up a tent in the parking lot to treat the employees. One was actually taken to the hospital.

Paramedics were called to the school after the cafeteria employees complained of naseau. No students were in the cafeteria at time of the leak.

Firefighters were able to locate the leak and fix it.

