2 Dead After Car Riddled With Bullets In North Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead after a car was riddled with bullets in North Miami-Dade on Wednesday.

Police tape lines the neighborhood off 79th Street and 5th Court as officers continue investigating the scene and a chopper flies overhead.

A barrage of bullets startled a woman while she was inside her home. She didn’t want her face on camera.

“It was ‘pah, pah, pah, pah, pah, pah, pah, pah, pah, pah!’ It kept going and going!” she said. “Even the gentleman across the street said it sounded like an AK-47 and the way it went off.”

A yellow tarp covers a silver Nissan Sentra with two bodies inside – a result of those gunshots heard Wednesday afternoon.

“There was a second vehicle involved. We have no description of the second vehicle at this point,” said Det. Lee Cowart.

The street was covered with bullet casing markers. The victims hit multiple times with gunshots.

“This happened in the middle of the afternoon. We are asking for the community’s cooperation,” said Cowart.

The witness said this was the second shooting in just the last week.

“Around here it’s an everyday thing we hear so many gun shots. Just last week it was another 20 gunshots right down the street from my house too,” she said.

She is taking care of her mother-in-law but is fearful to stay here any longer.

“It’s more than scary already. I like to be outside and it’s getting to the point that I can’t even be in the yard or have my grandchildren come over because today’s bad guy went right in front of my house,” she said.

If you have information on this shooting, you’re asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.