SFHSS Top 15: Week 8 – Teams Making A Push Toward The Playoffs

After spending an entire offseason getting ready for the 2017 season, the fate of many schools hang in the balance in the next two weeks.

With several key district games taking place, programs that had such high hopes over the past few weeks – are now finding themselves playing for their survival.

With playoff spots still up for grabs, the games coming up are going to be competitive as programs look to put their best foot forward.

As you will see, the Top 15 plays no favorites – and if you do not win – you move down, and in some cases, out of this listing of Miami-Dade and Broward programs.

As there are schools with multiple losses, rated ahead of other programs with no losses or one loss, this is the time of year when you are rewarded for winning – and of course – penalized for losing.

Here is how things stack up as teams continue to make a huge playoff push:

1. Plantation American Heritage – (6-0, 5A): LAST WEEK: The Patriots rolled to their 20th straight win – a key district contest at Cardinal Gibbons. THIS WEEK: Another district contest at home against Miami Jackson on Friday at 7:30.

2. Miami Central (7-1, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Rockets beat district foe, Hialeah Miami Lakes. THIS WEEK: It’s the big one – for the district lead and perhaps a title against No. 4 Northwestern on Friday at Traz Powell Stadium at 7:30.

3. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (5-1, 7A). LAST WEEK: The Raiders pounded district foe, Fort Lauderdale. THIS WEEK: This week will see the team on the road for a Friday game against Boyd Anderson at 7.

4. Miami Northwestern (5-1, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Bulls had a huge win on national television against district rival Miami Carol City. THIS WEEK: It’s the game for the district and lead when the Bulls take on No. 2 Central at Traz Powell Stadium on Friday at 7.

5. South Dade (6-0, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Bucs remained unbeaten with a convincing win against Miami Killian. THIS WEEK: It’s a key district game this Friday when they play host to Miami Palmetto at Harris Field on Friday at 7:30.

6. Champagnat Catholic (5-1, 2A) – LAST WEEK: The Lions enjoyed the week off as they cracked the top 10. THIS WEEK: Huge matchup with unbeaten and No. 13 University School in Davie at 7:30.

7. Columbus (6-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Explorers rolled to a convincing district win at home against Miami Beach. THIS WEEK: They will host Coral Park at 5.

8. Miramar (6-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Patriots rolled to a non-district victory at home against Hallandale. THIS WEEK: It’s unranked Everglades in a district game at 7.

9. Deerfield Beach (5-2, 8A) – LAST WEEK: Another shutout for the Bucks in a win over district rival, Douglas. THIS WEEK: It’s another district game on Friday against streaking Monarch at 7.

10. Cardinal Gibbons (5-1, 5A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs were beaten for the first time this season – at home against No. 1 American Heritage. THIS WEEK: A trip to Hallandale on Friday at 7.

11. Miami High (5-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Stingarees enjoyed the week off. THIS WEEK: They return to the field on Oct. 20 against Miami Beach at Memorial Stadium at 7:30.

12. Chaminade-Madonna (5-3, 3A). LAST WEEK: The surging Lions ripped into 4A Miami Booker T. Washington. THIS WEEK: A trip on Friday to play No. 15 Doral Academy at 7.

13. University School (6-0, 4A) – LAST WEEK: The Sharks remained unbeaten with a convincing win at home against Everglades Prep. THIS WEEK: The streak will be on the line at home on Friday against No. 6 Champagnat Catholic.

14. Nova (6-0, 7A) – LAST WEEK: After trailing early, the Titans roared back to beat Cooper City. THIS WEEK: It’s back home for a Friday meeting with Hollywood Hills at 7.

15. Doral Academy (5-1, 7A) – LAST WEEK: The Firebirds kept it going as they won another district game against Goleman. THIS WEEK: It’s a big showdown against No. 12 Chaminade-Madonna at home at 7 on Friday.

(Tie). Plantation (6-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Colonels bounced back from that district loss to Miramar and beat upended previously unbeaten Western. THIS WEEK: A trip to Coral Glades at 7.

