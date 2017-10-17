PETA & Crime Stoppers Up Reward To Find Person Who Stabbed Dog To Death

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The reward to find whoever stabbed a pit bull mix and stuffed the animal into a suitcase is now up to $30,000.
PETA is teaming up with Crime Stoppers to offer the money to find Ollie’s killer.
The young dog was stabbed some 50 times from head to paw, then stuffed in a suitcase and left to die outside a vacant home in Hollywood.
Kristen Bagarozza and her boyfriend, Steve Rogers, found Ollie and called 911.
Ollie was taken to VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, where vets worked for days to save the dog’s life. Unfortunately Ollie didn’t make it.
“He didn’t die alone,” said Jan Milbyer. “He didn’t die alone. He could have died in that suitcase but he didn’t. He didn’t die alone.”
Milbyer, the founder of Grateful Paws, did all she could for Ollie
The group was trying to find a home for the dog and was raising money for his care. Now she’d like to see the person responsible get caught and face stiff punishment.
“This is the worst case I have ever seen,” she said. “The rage, I just can’t comprehended the rage that must have been in this monster who did this.”
If you have information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.