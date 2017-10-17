Palm Beach Sheriff’s Cadet Arrested For Using Police Car To Rob Ex-Girlfriend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Palm Beach Sheriff’s cadet is behind bars.
He’s accused of using a police car to pull-over and rob his ex-girlfriend and her friend.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Christopher Combs used his father’s unmarked Palm Beach Sheriff’s vehicle to carry out the robbery.
Investigators say Combs and a friend pulled the victims over near Nob Hill Road and Loxahatchee Road, ordering the two out of the car and taking some of their belongings.
Combs is now facing multiple charges including armed robbery and impersonating an officer.