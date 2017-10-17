School Lockdowns Lifted After Miami Gardens Shooting

MIAMIK (CBSMiami) – Authorities have lifted the lockdowns at three schools after a shooting in Miami Gardens Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of NW 185th St.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were tending to one gunshot victim, who was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Miami Gardens Police temporarily put Carol City Senior High School, Carol City Middle School and Barbara Hawkins Elementary on lockdown.

No other details were released at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

