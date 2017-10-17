In The Recruiting Huddle: Ja’Morie Grier – Palm Glades Academy

PLAYER: Ja’Morie Grier

POSITION: WR/CB

SCHOOL: Miami Palm Glades Academy

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: There are so many talented prospects in South Florida, there has always been a tendency for college coaches to pay more attention to the football players at larger schools – and that is where you would be making a mistake. With what head coach Robert Green and his staff have done with athletes like this young man needs to brought out. This gifted two-way performer is a solid talent, but with the coaching and the hard work, he has elevated himself into a position where college coaches are paying plenty of attention, especially with his speed and football savvy. Quality student/athlete who is now getting attention needed to attract a scholarship. Had a huge game against Miami Christian, showcasing his many talents. Keep an eye on this young man – smaller program or not!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8039779/jamorie-grier