Former Hurricanes Quarterback Brad Kaaya Released By Carolina

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLOTTE (CBSMiami) – The life of an NFL quarterback is not an easy one, especially for a rookie taken in a late round.

Unfortunately for former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya, he’s learning that the hard way.

Kaaya has been released by the Carolina Panthers, the second NFL team to cut him loose in the past six weeks.

The move comes as part of a quarterback carousel between Kaaya and Garrett Gilbert, who was cut by Carolina when they signed Kaaya following the final cuts of preseason last month.

Gilbert was added to the Panthers practice squad shortly after, where he remained all season.

On Monday, Carolina promoted Gilbert to the active roster so the Kaaya release comes as a corresponding move.

The Panthers can re-sign Kaaya to their practice squad if he clears waivers.

A sixth round pick by the Detroit Lions in this year’s NFL Draft, Kaaya left the Hurricanes following the school’s first bowl win in a decade.

Gilbert was a fourth round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2014 and has bounced around practice squads in New England, Detroit and Oakland but this is his first time on an NFL active roster.