Ford Insists Explorers Safe, Offers Free Fix For Exhaust Creeping Into Cabins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Ford Motor Co. has been urged to recall more than 1.3 million Explorers after reports of exhaust leaking into their cabins.
The automaker insists their vehicles are safe, but “for out customers’ peace of mind” they are offering free inspections and repairs to reduce the potential of exhaust entering the vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safty Administration says they are investigating more than 2,700 complaints about possible carbon monoxide seepting into the cabin of Explorers, including reports of 41 injuries and three accidents.
Last July, police in Austin, Texas parked the departments 400 Explorers after nearly two dozen officers were found to have carbon monoxide in their blood.
Across the country, Ford has been repairing Explorer police cruisers at no cost, but the company said the issue is separate from the complaints in civilian models due to modifications of the vehicles made after they were purchased – like installing emergency lights.
Responding to the call for a recall from the Center for Auto Safety, Ford said the company is “confident in our current methods for quickly identifying and addressing potential vehicle issues.”
The automakers said they will send letters out next month to owners of Explorers, model years 2011 through 2017, urging them to take their SUVs to dealers for inspections so necessary repairs can be made.
One Comment