Food For Florida Program Moves To Palm Beach Where Thousands Line Up For Help

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Thousands lined up for help at the Food for Florida Program in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.

Three locations were packed with people waiting for hours to get up to $1,300 on an EBT card for food for a family of four.

“I got here at 2:30,” explained Jean Dockus from Pompano Beach. “I brought snacks, my cooler, my chair, my water and a book and lots of patience.”

Dockus waited 10 hours get help for a family of six. She left a happy woman.

“I’m thrilled, believe me, after trying several times and being unable to get into Broward and they canceled on Sunday, so I came here extremely early today to get it and it was very worth it,” she said.

Trouble in Miami-Dade and Broward caused locations to close early over the weekend. That’s what prompted Latoya Black to make the trip to Palm Beach County.

“Did you try and get help in Broward?” asked CBS4’s Ted Scouten.

“Yes,” Black said, “but they had the fight and altercation and the closed the location, and I Googled this location and did the application online and I’m here.”

Lena Acosta drove up from Pompano.

“I’m diabetic, I’m hot, I have a broken ankle,” Acosta explained.

She had to walk two miles on that broken ankle from where she parked and then wait in the heat for hours. But she said it was well worth her time.

“Did you get everything you needed,” Scouten asked her as she was leaving the registration tent.

“Yes, it was very good,” she said. “From the time I started here, I told you it was four hours, about five hours total.”

The Food for Florida Program registration continues here in Palm Beach County until Saturday. The locations are:

John Prince Memorial Park

4759 Congress Avenue, Lake Worth

Lake Ida West Park

1455 Lake Ida Road, Delray Beach

Pioneer Park

866 SW 16th Street, Belle Glade

DCF said there will be more locations in Miami-Dade and Broward, but they have not been announced yet.