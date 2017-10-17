Dow Hits Another Record High

Filed Under: Dow Jones Industrial Average, Stocks, Wall Street

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A huge milestone for the Dow Jones Tuesday.

It briefly crossed 23,000 points for the first time before closing just below it.

The blue-chip index reached the 22,000 mark only in August. The Dow has hit four milestones this year, hitting 20,000 in January in a sign of ongoing investor optimism about corporate earnings and broader U.S. economic growth.

The Dow gained 40 points, or 2.2 percent, to close at 22,997. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes were largely flat on the day.

Stocks have hit a succession of all-time highs in recent months amid unusually low volatility and despite a market that some analysts view as overvalued. That run-up also has been fueled by expectations for tax cuts, which means stocks could decline if talks over fiscal stimulus in Congress hit an impasse. Goldman Sachs analysts forecast that the S&P 500, which is hovering at a record high of 2,556 points, would fall to 2,400 if tax reform fails.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch