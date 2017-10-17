Deadly Crash Shuts Down Turnpike In Broward

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were killed in a rollover crash at a Turnpike toll plaza north of Commercial Boulevard.
The accident occurred north of McNab Road and south of Atlantic Boulevard.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports two other people who were in the vehicle were taken to Broward Health North. No one at the toll plaza was injured.
All northbound lanes of the Turnpike have been shut down to traffic.
All traffic is being diverted off the highway at Commercial Boulevard as the FHP investigates.
This a developing story, check back for updated information.