American Heritage Rolls To 20th Straight Win

As a football player with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, Pat Surtain was considered to be one of the best who had ever played the game. As a coach, he has been just as impressive.

When his American Heritage Patriots rolled to a key district win at previously unbeaten Cardinal Gibbons last Friday night, Surtain’s program – which captured the 5A state title a year ago – had won for the sixth time in 2017. But more importantly, it was the 20th straight game that this program had won. When his American Heritage Patriots rolled to a key district win at previously unbeaten Cardinal Gibbons last Friday night, Surtain’s program – which captured the 5A state title a year ago – had won for the sixth time in 2017. But more importantly, it was the 20th straight game that this program had won. “It’s all about the players and coaches on this team that gets them ready for each game,” Surtain said. “We played a very good team that came at us all four quarters.”

Twenty straight wins for Surtain – the head coach – and for this nationally rated program that continues to produce elite college talent. As senior Miles Jones (Vanderbilt commit) returned kicks and made huge plays, junior running back Tyler Jones going over 100 yards and a suffocating defense that kept the Chiefs off the board much of the game, this team managed to stay at No. 1 in Florida – and among the top 10 nationally.

With a truly impressive district win on the road, the Patriots join Cardinal Gibbons, Miami Palmetto, Miami Central, Hialeah Champagnat, Plantation, Davie Nova and Miami Christopher Columbus as the McDonald’s Team of the Week.

