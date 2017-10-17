5000 Role Models Of Excellence Create Scholarship In Honor Of Slain Soldier

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Before he made the brave and selfless decision to serve our country, Sgt. La David Johnson was part of a well-known mentoring program in South Florida.

Johnson was remembered Tuesday night as the newest members of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence were inducted.

The young men were accepted into an organization that strives to guide minority boys along the path to manhood.

Nearly 10 years ago, Johnson was one of those kids set to receive his red 5000 Role Models red tie.

It’s been a few years but his mentors remember him well.

“He is gonna go down as a memorable member of the role models. Someone these kids could look up to. Basically died serving his county, for our freedom,” said Sgt. James Mesidor.

The organization is now paying his service forward.

“The 5000 Role Models of Excellence will establish a Role Model La David Johnson Scholarship in his name,” a speaker at the induction said.

Johnson leaves behind his pregnant wife and their two children, 2 and 6. The scholarship will help make sure his children receive a college education.

And while there was a sense of grieving at the ceremony, there was also a strong sense of admiration.

“He was an excellent example of what a role model can do,” said Officer Greg Williams. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice. He was a true role model in the spirit of America.”

If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, visit this GoFundMe page.