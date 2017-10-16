No matter how crazy this high school football season has been, it’s about to get a lot crazier in the next month.

As underclassmen lay the foundation for the future, it’s all about this senior class – and while Hurricane Irma disrupted things – it seems to happen every year at this time.

Football prospects that we all know can play the game, have the size and skill level as well as grades, but for some crazy reason, they are not being recruited.

We also understand that schools have different needs and not every player fits every system. But there is also the fact that taking the best athlete available – with grades – is something that can never bite you in the butt.

Talk to any high school coach in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and they will all tell you that there are a number of players who are not getting offers – and frankly – people cannot figure out why.

At South Broward, veteran head coach Keith Franklin feels he has a pair of prospect, who simply dominate on the field, but yet two-way lineman Davon Strickland (6-3. 255) and running back Jeremiah Coleman (6-0, 215), have not been offered.

“This is the craziest thing I have been around – and I have done this a while,” Franklin explained. “Davon has the size, talent, athletic ability, plays both ways and holds down a 4.0 plus grade point average. He dominates every opponent. It is a very unusual thing, to say the least. He has that play on Sunday ability. That’s what drives all of us crazy.”

Coleman is a different story, although the gifted runner has been injured, he has already shown what he can do. A tremendous runner who came back last Thursday night against West Broward and ran like he never left.

“His speed, size and ability to pick out holes has to make him one of the top backs in the state – not just in Broward County,” Franklin said. “Having sent my share of football players on to the next level and beyond, you kind of get that sense of what level a player is capable of competing at.”

JEREMIAH COLEMAN TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9565827/jeremiah-coleman

DAVON STRICKLAND TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6531049/davon-strickland

CARDINAL GIBBONS HAS PROSPECTS AS WELL

The climb toward the top has been impressive for the Chiefs. Over the past two years, there are a few seniors who head coach Matt Dubuc has long felt that they can play at an FAU, FIU or just about any other D1-level school.

Linebacker Ryan Saddler (6-2, 230), cornerback Rodney Crooks, Jr. (5-10, 170), safety Khouri Howson (6-1, 190) and defensive end Evan Loesel (6-3, 252) have truly been under the radar.

“Those young men have performed at a peak level in games against powers Melbourne Central Catholic, Miami Southridge and American Heritage,” Dubuc explained. “I have no doubt that they can play against anyone – and they have proven it.”

RODNEY CROOKS, JR. TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4776960/rodney-crooks-jr

KHOURI HOWSON TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6371967/khouri-howson

EVAN LOESEL TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/9645472/evan-loesel

RYAN SADDLER TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6698556/ryan-saddler

NORLAND HAS ATHLETES SCHOOLS NEED TO CHECK OUT

The Miami Norland Vikings have long had prospects who have gone on to the next level – and beyond.

Veteran head coach Darryl Heidelberg has a number of athletes who can play college football – at a higher level – and several area colleges as well as those in the Midwest are overlooking prospects.

The Vikings have offensive players such as running back Craig Cooper, quarterback Alec Carr and lineman Artic Harris who have all performed against elite players and teams.

On defense, there is linebacker Chris Smith and three-year secondary standout Eric Smith.

ALEC CARR TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4205357/alec-carr

CRAIG COOPER TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6103488/craig-stuntman-cooper

ARTIC HARRIS TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7480194/artic-harris

CHRIS SMITH TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5241663/christopher-smith

ERIC SMITH TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4508759/eric-dank-smith

UNBEATEN SOUTH DADE HAS PROSPECTS, TOO

As many programs across South Florida continue to search for scholarships for their senior football players as well.

The Bucs, who are undefeated this season, boast D1-level prospects without offers.

Among those are linebacker/safety Dervon Marius, receiver Fralon Warren, running back Tyler Zimero, and linemen Wilbeni Jean-Baptiste and John Lockee.

DERVON MARIUS TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7495012/dervon-marius

FRALON WARREN TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8163743/fralon-warren

TYLER ZIMERO TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7573985/tyler-zimero

WILBENI JEAN-BAPTISTE TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8163731/wilbeni-jean-baptiste

JOHN LOCKEE TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8522634/john-lockee

THERE ARE OTHERS AS WELL

Being at the epicenter for elite talent in the state of Florida, this region has so many tremendous prospects. Here are some others who are true head-scratchers. Football talent that performs at a high level, yet are receiving little – or no interest – at all:

Jaquan Beaver, LB, Miami Booker T. Washington. From the first time he took the field as a freshman at Northwestern, here is a player who has been a leader – on and off of the playing field. As college coaches try to see where they can line him up, if you watched his career, you know that he is that type of player who will dominate wherever he plays – at any level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4205413/jaquan-beaver

Devin Broughton, WR, West Broward. Gifted talent that has tremendous running skills as well. While he may not get the D1 type of offers, he has that ability that lends itself to many programs.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8208601/devin-broughton

C.J. Calero, LB, Miami Gulliver Prep. Solid linebacker prospect who can help any team with his ability to make plays all over the field. A sure tackler with speed and plenty of athleticism.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7560011/christopher-calero



Adetutu Daranjo, S, St. Thomas Aquinas. Yet another playmaker who has had some interest from colleges along the way, but certainly not what a prospect with this much talent and experience should be receiving. Look at the big games, and his name always pops up. Solild football player.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4190329/adetutu-daranijo

Nicholas Days, S, North Miami. This Dr. Krop transfer has it all. Size and plenty of athletic ability. Has cover skills and also will lay you out with a big hit. Every college in America should be on this talented young man.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4753928/nicholas-days

Davonne “Bo” Kendrick, Northwestern. Here is a fullback that you need to have a spot for. Granted, not everyone uses the position, but this a runner who moves downhill and can block.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6466484/davonne-bo-kendrick

Charles Lewis, DB, Davie Nova. Here is another football payers that the Titans have showcased. One who is really very special and has the size and athletic ability to compete with anyone – as he has shown already.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8312249/charles-lewis

Jalen Mackie, LB, St. Thomas Aquinas. Watch the Raiders play and you will understand how impressive this quality defensive standout is. Big time tackler who is another in a long line of football players this program has produced over the years.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4285080/jalen-mackie

Ricky Malcolm, CB/WR, Cypress Bay. Here is one of those versatile athletes who began the season with plenty of schools watching – and for one reason or another, this versatile athlete has not received the college attention that warrants his talent level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7545470/ricky-malcolm

Greg May, OL, Cypress Bay. Yet another big man who came into the year with schools watching – and if you have had the chance to see him this year – nothing has changed. He is still a D-1 level player with plenty of size and athleticism.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7531802/greg-may

Adler Mompremier, OT, North Miami. One of the prospects who carried the Pioneers during this season in which they have made their way back to the top. Tremendous athlete who has plenty of potential and size.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8098997/adler-mompremier

Wendell Morrison, QB, North Miami Beach. One of the most underexposed quarterbacks who has gotten it done for three years and was a force, helping the Chargers to a district title a year ago. Solid prospect that is perfect for the MAC.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6031364/wendell-morrison

Natavious Payne, Doral Academy. One of the versatile prospects who can play a number of positions, but for the Firebirds, he has been a lifeline during a very competitive season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5301922/natavious-payne

Tavares Phillips, S, Booker T. Washington. One of the catalysts throughout the season during a rebuilding year for the Tornadoes. Watch him perform and you will be sold.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6658814/tavaris-phillips

Noah Pierre, CB/S, Champagnat Catholic. Very solid football talent who has size, experience and has shown plenty of leadership. Colleges are missing out on a talent that continues to get better – and by the end of this season – he will be ready to play at the next level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6083220/noah-pierre

Bryce Robinson, LB, Davie Nova. On a team that has gotten off to a 6-0 start, there were a number of athletes that college coaches and recruiting services never checked out. Here is one of them that certainly deserves a look. A really impressive football player who has been used as a rush edger.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4687836/bryce-robinson

Jesse Smith, SS/OLB, Miramar. If you watched this young man play, you have done your share of boasting just how impressive he is. From McArthur, to Piper in the spring and now a catalyst with one of the best defensive units in Broward County. This is a true playmaker who is physical and will get in your face. While the Patriots have this “Dark Side Defense” standout at outside linebacker, colleges are looking at his play at the safety position.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4635191/jesse-smith

Nate Stubbs, RB/WR, Sunrise Piper. One of the big time talents who is another that brings so much to the table. He can play wherever and has throughout his career. This is the kind of athlete the MAC schools jump at!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4139852/nathaniel-stubbs

Jamari Sweet, WR/CB, Plantation: Another of the two-way standouts who surprisingly finds himself searching for a bigger offer. Very impressive football prospect who had some spring interest, but strange that those schools have not been back. If you are a college coach, you need to watch this young man again.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6088165/jamari-sweet

Shawn Valcin, DB, Sunrise Piper. Here is someone who has been around and has competed against big time talent. Has the opportunity to be very special – of given the chance. Solid secondary performer.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5333141/shawn-valcin

Michael Williams, S, Central. Yet another solid football player who made a major impact during this crazy season, and attracted plenty of attention. Has been key in the No. 2 Rockets’ success so far.

TAPE:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6580477/michael-williams

T.J. Williams, DB, Booker T. Washington. If you had the opportunity to see the Tornadoes play this year against some very elite opponents, you watched this versatile and very talented prospect. His size and play-making abilities should have overwhelmed the schools that recruit this area. He is a difference maker.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3903253/tj-williams

If you have a prospect and we didn’t list them, please let us know and we will get out and add to a list of grade qualified athletes who can play at the “D-1” level. Just send the player and video link to: Floridakids1@aol.com.

