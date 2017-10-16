Trump Hoping To Mend Fences With McConnell Over Lunch At White House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON DC (CBSMiami) – President Trump has been critical of Senator Mitch McConnell in the past, blaming him for the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But the president needs McConnell if he wants to get tax reform passed.

Trump and McConnell will try to mend their differences over lunch at the white house Monday.

The president needs McConnell to get a budget passed this week, which then clears the path to begin working on tax reform legislation.

“We really, you know, need to do it,” said Sen. Rand Paul. “And I think he wants it to be as big and bold as possible.”

The president’s senate outreach included golfing this weekend with Paul and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, both of whom he has criticized in the past.

But it’s leader McConnell who will be the one to set the agenda and wrangle votes if needed. And his job has gotten harder since Steve Bannon left the white house.

Bannon declared war on McConnell and the republican establishment during a speech to conservative values voters this weekend.

“Yeah Mitch, the donors are not happy, they’ve all left you,” Bannon said. “We’ve cut your oxygen off Mitch.”

Bannon has threatened to support primary opponents against three sitting republican senators if they don’t oust McConnell as majority leader.

Last month, a McConnell-backed political committee spent millions to support Alabama Senator Luther Strange in a Republican primary election, but Strange lost to Steve Bannon’s candidate, Roy Moore.