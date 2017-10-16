Panthers Shake Up Lines, Tippett Possibly Making NHL Debut Tuesday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers could have a different look when they hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Head coach Bob Boughner shook up the lines during Monday’s practice, removing Evgenii Dadonov from the top unit.

Radim Vrbata skated with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau, perhaps to add a bit more responsibility in the defensive zone.

Barkov, Huberdeau and Dadonov have a combined minus-11 rating. Only two other Panthers players (Mark Pysuk -3, Mike Matheson -1) are in the red in plus/minus.

Dadonov skated with Vincent Trocheck and Nick Bjugstad on a newly configured second line.

“It doesn’t matter what line we’re playing on,” Boughner said following Monday’s practice. “We need four lines [in order] to win.”

Bjugstad has had a wonderful start to the season and has been mentioned more than once by Boughner as Florida’s most consistent forward so far.

TIPPETT’S DEBUT COMING?

Florida’s top pick in June’s Entry Draft may be about to make his NHL debut.

Owen Tippett skated on the Panthers’ third line Monday morning, joining Jamie McGinn and Jared McCann.

Tippett was selected with the tenth overall pick and was impressive enough during training camp and the preseason that Boughner elected to keep him with the team instead of sending him back to his junior team in the OHL.

SCEVIOUR OK

Colton Sceviour took his spot on Florida’s fourth line with Derek MacKenzie and Michael Haley, showing no ill-effects of the high hit he took Saturday night against Pittsburgh.

Late in the third period, Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist appeared to hit Sceviour with a forearm to the head.

No penalty was called while Sceviour left the game and did not return.