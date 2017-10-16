Food Delivery Is Now On The Menu On Facebook

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here’s a status update from Facebook, food delivery is now on the menu.
The social media giant has a new function called “Order Food.”
Users will be able to browse nearby restaurants and order directly from the business. Instead of competing directly with other food ordering services, Facebook is partnering with companies already in the business including EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Olo, Zuppler and Slice. It’s also working with restaurant chains directly, like Jack in the Box, Five Guys, Papa John’s, Wingstop, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Chipotle, Jimmy John’s and Panera.
Users can find the new option “Order Food” in the Explore menu in the Facebook app, where you can then browse area restaurants and click “Start Order” when you know what you want.
You can also read friends’ meal reviews.