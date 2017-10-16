Food Delivery Is Now On The Menu On Facebook

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here’s a status update from Facebook, food delivery is now on the menu.

The social media giant has a new function called “Order Food.”

Users will be able to browse nearby restaurants and order directly from the business. Instead of competing directly with other food ordering services, Facebook is partnering with companies already in the business including EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Olo, Zuppler and Slice. It’s also working with restaurant chains directly, like Jack in the Box, Five Guys, Papa John’s, Wingstop, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Chipotle, Jimmy John’s and Panera.

Users can find the new option “Order Food” in the Explore menu in the Facebook app, where you can then browse area restaurants and click “Start Order” when you know what you want.

You can also read friends’ meal reviews.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch