Miami’s Langham, Badgley Receive Weekly ACC Honors After Win Over Georgia Tech

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – As the clutch catches continue to pile up for Miami Hurricanes receiver Darrell Langham, the ACC has taken notice.

Langham has been named Co-Receiver of the Week by his conference.

A week after catching the game-winning touchdown at Florida State, Langham hauled in a tipped pass on 4th and 10 against Georgia Tech while falling backwards in the waning seconds of the football game to help set up Miami’s game-deciding field goal.

Head coach Mark Richt called it a “minor miracle” after the game. Langham seems to have a talent for making these miracles happen.

Meanwhile, the efforts of Miami’s kicker did not go unnoticed. Michael Badgley hit four field goals (including the 24 yard game-winner) against Georgia Tech. He finished a perfect 4-for-4 on his attempts.

Badgley was named ACC Specialist of the Week.

With 69 career made field goals at Miami, Badgley ranks second on the Hurricanes’ all time list, just four behind Carlos Huerta.

Up next, the 8th ranked Miami Hurricanes will host the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, October 21st from Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM. You can listen to the game on 560 WQAM.