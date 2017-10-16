Miami-North Carolina Announced For A Noon Kickoff October 28th

By Alex Donno
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The ACC Coastal Division matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Tar Heels on October 28th now has a kickoff time set.

The game will kick off at noon ET from Chapel Hill, NC and will be broadcast on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, the ACC announced on Monday.

The 8th ranked Hurricanes are 5-0, riding high off their 25-24 comeback win over Georgia Tech. Number 8 (AP Poll) is the highest ranking the Canes have reached since climbing to Number 7 in 2013.

Miami will next host the Syracuse Orange at 3:30 PM on October 21st. Syracuse comes off an upset victory over then-second ranked Clemson.

Meanwhile, North Carolina is off to a 1-6 start (0-4) in the ACC, most recently falling at home to Virginia.

