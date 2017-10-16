Police: Man Asks Officer For Ride, ‘Spontaneously’ Blurts Out Murder Admission

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after Miami Police said a man confessed to a murder and led an officer to the body.

Loved ones embraced outside the home where 28-year-old Lizette Danitza Roman was killed.

It happened across the street from Marlins Park at NW 7th Street and 17th Avenue.

Detectives are saying 22-year-old Landy Perez Gutierrez took his girlfriend’s life by stabbing her repeatedly.

Miami Police Officer Yelitza Sedano said “based on the evidence, (Gutierrez) wanted detectives to know that he should be taken to jail based on the crime that he had committed,” adding that it was “very shocking for the officers.”

According to a police report, Gutierrez approached an off-duty officer parked right across from the stadium and asked to be taken home.

The officer, who was concerned about his safety, asked Gutierrez if could be patted down. That’s when Gutierrez reportedly blurted out, “You refused to take me home so take me to jail.”

When the officer told him that he had done nothing wrong, Gutierrez took him to the Roman’s body.

“He spontaneously stated. ‘I just killed my girlfriend and she is at home,’” Sedano said.

The police report also said officers searched Gutierrez’s backpack and found personal clothing, a knife case and a knife.

Gutierrez was supposed to go before a judge in bond court but refused to appear and his case was rest for Tuesday.

It’s not known what prompted the attack on the victim.

A check of records shows that Gutierrez had not faced any serious charges before.

Gutierrez is being charged with second degree murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

If you have any information that can help police with this case, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.