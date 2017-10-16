Ireland, Scotland Bracing For Ophelia’s Winds, Coastal Flooding

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What’s left of Hurricane Ophelia is barreling toward the British Isles.

It’s the most severe weather event to hit Ireland in more than half a century.

Ophelia weakened late Sunday and was downgraded to a post tropical cyclone. The former minister of Defense for Ireland tweeted over the weekend that everyone should take this storm seriously.

Anybody not taking storm Orphelia seriously should think again – I don't remember ever seeing a forecast for the south coast quite like this https://t.co/DNeoeCQ4Ut — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 15, 2017

The United Kingdom’s National Weather Service say many areas across Western Europe will get damaging winds on Monday. Ophelia is moving to the north with sustained winds of 85 mph.

All schools in Ireland are closed.

“We hope that all our students and staff stay safe, heed the advice, stay indoors and we`ll see them all back at school on Tuesday morning,” said principal Dermot Healy.

Officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads. Ferries between Ireland and Britain are canceled.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm will bring two to three inches of rain to Ireland and Scotland, along with coastal flooding and destructive waves.

“We expect a significant number of trees to fall. That will obviously disconnect electricity to our customers,” said ESB Power Operations Manager Derek Hynes. “We may have live wires on the ground.”

Forecasters have warned the people of Ireland and Scotland to not underestimate the ex-hurricane’s strength. The Irish weather service issued a red warning, the highest level, for the entire country.