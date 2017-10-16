In The Recruiting Huddle: Timothy “TJ” Butler

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Plantation, SFHSSports, TJ Butler

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Timothy “TJ” Butler

PLAYER: Timothy “TJ” Butler

POSITION: CB

SCHOOL: Plantation

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: When a football team gets off to a good start, there are so many directions to look in. But when that program continues to be successful – even after a setback – that is a special group that is making things happen. This is a talented prospect who has been getting things done in the secondary all year, but it was his three interception performance in a must win district game against previously unbeaten Western that now has everyone looking at the kind of athletes that head coach Steve Davis has – in his return to the position.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7980073/timothy-butler

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Timothy “TJ” Butler

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch