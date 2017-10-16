In The Recruiting Huddle: Timothy “TJ” Butler

PLAYER: Timothy “TJ” Butler
POSITION: CB
SCHOOL: Plantation
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 160
SCOUTING: When a football team gets off to a good start, there are so many directions to look in. But when that program continues to be successful – even after a setback – that is a special group that is making things happen. This is a talented prospect who has been getting things done in the secondary all year, but it was his three interception performance in a must win district game against previously unbeaten Western that now has everyone looking at the kind of athletes that head coach Steve Davis has – in his return to the position.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7980073/timothy-butler