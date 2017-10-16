Gov. Scott Proposes $1 Million For Jewish Day School Security

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Noting that every student in Florida deserves to have the opportunity to learn in a safe and comfortable environment, Governor Rick Scott plans do more to protect those who attend Jewish day schools.
During a stop Monday at the Katz Hillel Day School in Boca Raton, the governor announced his 2018-2019 budget proposed $1 million in security funding for Jewish day schools.
The funding would be available to all Jewish day schools to help provide security and counter-terrorism upgrades such as video cameras, fences, bullet-proof glass, alarm systems and other safety equipment.
“After Florida’s Jewish community received hateful threats last year, we saw the need to provide additional security so the children that attend Jewish Day Schools can learn without having to worry about feeling threatened. While last year’s investment will make a huge difference, we must continue to do more,” he said in statement.
Threats at the schools, both real and hoaxes, prompted state lawmakers last year to add $650,000 to the state budget for security funding last year.
However, not everyone supported the funding. The ACLU questioned the constitutionality of singling out Jewish schools, and public school advocates had a problem with money going towards private schools.