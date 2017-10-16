Firefighters Getting Handle On California Wildfires

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SANTA ROSA, CA (CBSMiami) – A week since devastating wildfires broke out across northern California, claiming at least 40 lives, fire officials say they believe they’ve finally turned a corner. Thanks to dying winds and more personnel, they’re starting to gain control over some spots.

“They’re not going down easy but we are getting them and we feel a lot better about that,” said Deputy Chief of California Fire Brett Gouvea.

Officials say two of the three most destructive fires are now more than half contained.

Some residents are being allowed to return to their homes to survey the damage. Cristina Schott, 68, found her home in Napa was destroyed. As she surveyed the property, she was shocked by how little was left.

“It was really magical, everybody loved coming and eating outside, with all the shrubbery. I hope I can save those oaks,” she said.

An assistance center has been set up in hard-hit Santa Rosa. It’s to give residents access to FEMA, utility companies, all sorts of resources that could help so many figure out how to restart from scratch.

“There’s so much information in there, for canceling utilities, rebuilding, DMV, insurance information, property tax,” said Sabrina Goehring.

In another sign of progress, Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say by late Monday, they expect to have restored power to all its customers in the fire zones.

The Oakland Raiders pro football team, which trains in Napa during the off season, held a moment of silence pre-game Sunday for those affected by the fires. The organization also announced a one-million-dollar donation for relief and recovery.