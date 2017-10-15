WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Porn Publisher Offers $10M For ‘Smoking Gun’ That Leads To Trump’s Impeachment

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Porn tycoon Larry Flynt has offered “up to $10 million” to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

A photo taken on October 15, 2017 in in Washington, DC shows a full-page newspaper advertisement in the Washington Post offering 10 million dollars from Hustler Magazine publisher Larry Flynt for information leading to the impeachment and removal from office of US President Donald Trump. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

He laid out the offer in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of The Washington Post.

During last year’s presidential campaign, Flynt dangled $1 million to anyone who could turn over video or audio capturing Trump behaving in an illegal or sexually demeaning manner. That followed the release of the 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump bragged of imposing himself on women.

In Sunday’s ad, Flynt asks for any “smoking gun” that is fit to publish and drives Trump from office. The White House didn’t comment.

