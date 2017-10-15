Oct 13, 2017: President Trump’s Weekly Address & Senate Democrats’ Response

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

President Donald Trump released his weekly address on Friday 10/13/17.

Promoting Healthcare and Competition

On Thursday, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order promoting healthcare choice and competition in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. The Order will expand choices and alternatives to Obamacare plans and increase competition to bring down the costs for consumers. The Executive Order directs the Department of Health and Human Services, the Treasury, and the Department of Labor to “take action to increase competition, increase choice, and increase access to lower-priced, high-quality healthcare options.”

President Trump firmly believes “the time has come to give Americans the freedom to purchase health insurance across state lines, which will create a truly competitive national marketplace that will bring costs way down and provide far better care.”

Making America Prosperous

“Make no mistake — tax reform works, and North Carolina is a prime example. These reforms are boosting our state’s climate for job creation, driving down unemployment, and returning more money to the families and small businesses that earned it.” – Robin Hayes, “A state model for federal tax relief” (The Washington Times, October 2)

Tax reform is finding friends among American manufacturers and industries. As Robin Hayes wrote in The Washington Times, it’s serving citizens and small businesses. Get the facts on the Administration’s tax relief plan and learn more about how tax reform will help America’s economy thrive.

Kirstjen Nielsen Nominated as Secretary of Homeland Security

On Thursday afternoon in the East Room of the White House, President Trump announced his nomination of Kirstjen Nielsen as Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS). “Kirstjen has my full faith and confidence, and she also has the complete confidence of the law enforcement officers, dedicated professionals, and senior leadership at the Department of Homeland Security,” the President said.

President Trump also commended Acting Secretary Elaine Duke’s service in the wake of numerous natural disasters on American soil. Duke will now serve alongside Nielsen as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.

“I share the President’s profound commitment to the security of our country and the safety of the American people,” Nielsen said. “Truly, there is nothing more valuable than to feel safe and secure in your homeland.”