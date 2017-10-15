Hurricane Ophelia Forecast To Weaken As It Moves Towards Ireland

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Ophelia is expected to become a strong post-tropical cyclone by Sunday night.

At 11 a.m. Ophelia was located about 635 miles east-northeast of the Azores.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts.

Additional weakening is forecast, but Ophelia should maintain hurricane force winds until it reaches Ireland.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in Ireland should monitor products issued by Met Eireann, and interests in the United Kingdom should monitor products issued by the UK Met Office.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

On the forecast track, the center of the post-tropical cyclone will approach Ireland Monday morning. However, strong winds and rains should begin earlier.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 973 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Gale-force winds are expected to begin across southern Ireland by early Monday morning and gradually spread northward across the country during the day. Hurricane-force winds are expected to reach the southern portions of Ireland by Monday afternoon and spread inland across the country into Monday night.

Preparations to protect lives and property should be rushed to completion by this afternoon.

Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains are often up to 30 percent stronger than the near-surface winds indicated in this advisory, and in some elevated locations could be even greater.

RAINFALL: Ophelia is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches (50 mm to 75 mm) with isolated totals near 4 inches (100 mm) through Tuesday across western Ireland and Scotland.

Across eastern Ireland, rainfall amounts will average around 1 inch (25 mm) or less.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center of the post-tropical cyclone makes landfall. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.