Facing South Florida: Debris Debacle In Keys After Gov. Scott Issues Emergency DOT Contract

Jim DeFede delivers an expanded edition of his investigation about a never-before seen contract issued by Governor Scott’s Administration immediately after Hurricane Irma that dramatically raises the cost of cleaning up the Florida Keys.
Before the storm there were company’s, like AshBritt, which had existing agreements in Monroe County to clear debris.
The Scott Administration disregarded those contracts and issued an emergency bid contract through the Florida Department of Transportation that is adding millions, if not tens of millions, of dollars to the cost of cleaning up the Keys.
Segment 2
Guest: Roman Gastesi, Monroe County Administrator
Segment 3:
Guest: State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, District 37