Facing South Florida: Debris Debacle In Keys After Gov. Scott Issues Emergency DOT Contract

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under: Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Jim DeFede delivers an expanded edition of his investigation about a never-before seen contract issued by Governor Scott’s Administration immediately after Hurricane Irma that dramatically raises the cost of cleaning up the Florida Keys.

Before the storm there were company’s, like AshBritt, which had existing agreements in Monroe County to clear debris.

The Scott Administration disregarded those contracts and issued an emergency bid contract through the Florida Department of Transportation that is adding millions, if not tens of millions, of dollars to the cost of cleaning up the Keys.

Segment 2

Guest: Roman Gastesi, Monroe County Administrator

Segment 3:

Guest: State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, District 37

More from Jim DeFede
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch