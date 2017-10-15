Broward ‘Food For Florida’ Sites To Reopen Later This Month

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Broward County ‘Food for Florida’ sites have closed temporarily and are set to reopen later in the month, officials announced.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office talks to frustrated residents after officials close one of the county’s FEMA Hurricane Relief Centers following an overwhelming response. (Source: CBS4)

The three locations were closed Sunday per request by the Broward Sheriff’s Office following the large turnout for assistance this week.

“The Department of Children and Families (DCF) will serve Broward County residents again later this month to ensure every family in need has the opportunity to safely receive needed aid,” a statement to the media read.

In Miami, the Amelia Earhart Park location was shut down on Sunday in response to “public safety concerns.” The three other sites in Miami-Dade served South Floridians Sunday, for those needing help after Hurricane Irma.

Thousands in Broward wait in the sun to receive FEMA assistance following Hurricane Irma. (Source: CBS4)

Additional days will be announced for Miami-Dade County soon in order to make sure that all residents in need have the opportunity to receive needed assistance.

For urgent needs, sites in neighboring counties are available to assist families. Because Miami-Dade County has seen an unprecedented response, families can visit sites in Palm Beach County this week.

DCF has worked throughout the state to serve more than 1.1 million Floridians with disaster food assistance following the impacts of the hurricane mobilizing nearly 6,000 staff across the state.

