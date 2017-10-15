3 Appeals For Hurricane Aid Pending In Florida Since 2004

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The stress and impact from a hurricane can be felt long after the storm has passed.
Florida communities cleaning up and making repairs after Hurricane Irma may expect the U.S. government to reimburse their costs, but an analysis by The Associated Press shows the Federal Emergency Management Agency make take years to pay those bills — if it pays up at all.
Dozens of requests for reimbursement from FEMA are still pending, including at least three cases in Florida pending for over a decade.
The Escambia County School District and the Community Action Program Committee, a nonprofit organization in Pensacola offering utility and education assistance to low-income families, each have multiple projects that followed Hurricane Ivan in 2004 still being reviewed by FEMA.
