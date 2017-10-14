Miami Turns Into Sea Of Pink For Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Nearly 30,000 walkers, runners, fighters and survivors hit the streets of downtown Miami Saturday morning, all with a singular goal in mind.

This race isn’t just about crossing the finish line, however.

The 22nd annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicked off the weekend turning the city into a sea of pink. The 5K Run/Walk helps raise money for breast cancer awareness and is a great way to celebrate survivors and honor those who lost their fight to the disease.

Many traveled from all over the world to attend. Breast cancer survivor Sheila Smith and her group came from the Bahamas to participate. One of their members passed away earlier this week.

“She believed in this walk,” said Smith. “She believed in us and she fights. We know that she fought ’til the very last second because that’s the type of person she is.”

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) celebrated 10 years as a survivor.

“It’s amazing to be out with my sister survivors every year, the fight against breast cancer goes on. We’ve been able to reduce the mortality rate of so many but so many others really succumb too soon,” she said. “You don’t think it’s gonna happen to you, I never thought I’d hear those words, ‘you have breast cancer.’ I have three incredible children, twin 18-year-old freshmen in college and a freshman in high school. And your world collapses. You’re panicked that you’re never going to see all the incredible milestones in their lives. Your fight is singularly focused on making sure you can come through the other side.”

All of the women agree, education about the disease, self-awareness and early detection are all key to beating breast cancer.

“If you can catch breast cancer early, you’ve got over a 99-percent (chance) of fighting that battle and winning,” said organization manager Sherri Martens-Curtis, who lost her mother to breast cancer. “If you catch it in the later stages, unfortunately, that decreases. So it’s very, very important to get checked yearly.”