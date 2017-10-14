Child Dies After Falling From Carnival Cruise Ship Deck

Filed Under: Carnival Cruise Lines, Child Death, Miami, Port Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An 8-year-old girl did not survive a fall from a second-story balcony aboard a cruise ship docked at Port Miami on Saturday.

According to investigators, the Carnival Cruise Lines Glory was stationed at the port when the girl fell from a deck in the ship’s interior atrium to the lower deck.

City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she succumbed to her injuries. Investigators are working closely with Carnival Cruise Lines personnel to determine the details.

“Our most heartfelt care and concern is with the family at this very difficult time,” said Jennifer de la Cruz, V.P. Corporate Communications, Carnival Cruise Lines.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating. The ship has resumed normal operations.

