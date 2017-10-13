President Trump Poised To De-Certify Iran Nuke Deal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is set to unveil his strategy for dealing with Iran’s nuclear program Friday afternoon in a White House address.

While the president won’t totally blow up the Iran deal, he is expected to give Congress the power to decide if it will impose new sanctions on Tehran.

President Trump is supposed to notify Congress by Sunday if Iran is complying with the agreement.

On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff said U.S. forces are poised to rein in Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the Middle East.

“We have footprints on the ground, naval and air forces there to just demonstrate our resolve, our friendship,” he said during a rare press conference.

Trump administration sources told CBS News that the president will not deliver on his campaign promise to tear up the Obama-era deal to freeze Iran’s nuclear program.

Despite U.S. intelligence confirmation that Iran has abided by terms of the agreement, President Trump will refuse to certify its compliance.

He’ll then punt it to Congress who will have 60 days to decide whether to re-impose sanctions on Iran.

That puts a lot of power in the hands of Senators Tom Cotton and Bob Corker who are proposing a new law that puts indefinite restrictions of Iran’s nuclear program, bolsters inspections, and snaps back sanctions if Iran comes within a one year breakout period of making a nuclear weapon.