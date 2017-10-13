Pit Bull Found Stabbed, Stuffed In Suitcase Has Died

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – There’s a sad update to a story that made headlines earlier this week.
A pit bull that was found beaten, stabbed, and stuffed in a suitcase at a Hollywood home didn’t make it.
“All of the staff at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital are sad to confirm that Ollie the pit-bull, passed away last night at 8:30pm due to the trauma of his injuries. Our team of specialists, emergency doctors and staff worked for over an hour to keep Ollie with us. His body simply could not overcome the inflammation and damage to his body caused by his horrific ordeal.”
Hollywood officers found the trapped dog early Tuesday at 1945 Lee Street. Officers said they followed the puppy’s cries to a vacant building and found a paw hanging out of a blue hardsided suitcase.
The dog, which has been named Ollie, was taken to the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital where it was treated. Veterinarian Dr. Nicole Patterson said Ollie’s injuries were extensive.
“The ones on his head were very deep, down to his skull. So all of the muscles on the top of his head were ripped open,” said Patterson.
Patterson said Ollie had nearly 30 stab wounds from his head to his paws.