Watch: Netflix Drops Final ‘Stranger Things’ Trailer On Friday the 13th

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is Friday the 13th, the perfect kind of day for Netflix to drop the final trailer for Season 2 of its supernatural drama, Stranger Things.
This trailer will turn your world ‘Upside Down.’
There are clips of Eleven getting those waffles in the woods, there is a giant tentacled shadow monster that looks seriously frightening and references to some classic Hollywood thrillers.
The show’s creators have said previously that they drew their inspiration this season from movies such as Terminator 2 and Aliens. Even Eleven looks like Ellen Ripley from Aliens.
“These are not nightmares. It’s happening and it all leads back to here,” star David Harbour says in relation to the Hawkins Lab where Eleven was experimented on and where the sinister Upside Down world was discovered.
“It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived,” reads the synopsis.
Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Oct. 27.