In The Recruiting Huddle: Marc Christie, Jr. – West Broward

PLAYER: Marc Christie, Jr.

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Pembroke Pines West Broward

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 5-10.5

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: One of the positions that South Florida has been getting better at producing over the past decade is linebacker. While premier athletes usually grow into the position over time – after being safeties or at any number of other spots – there are linebackers who have been linebackers since they started playing. Christie is indeed one of those who has played the position – and has had help learning the position from his father, who was a All-County standout at North Miami Beach. This is a player who competes at a high level. His quickness, knowledge of the position and overall athleticism has started to put him in a spotlight – where everyone will start noticing. As a sophomore, his play has been tremendous and the future is even better. This is certainly a football player that will get plenty of interest in the offseason and into the spring.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8157166/marc-christie

