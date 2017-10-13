Half Million Car, Booster Seats Recalled

Filed Under: Booster Seat Recall, Car Seat Recall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – More than half a million Diono car and booster seats are being recalled because they may not work properly in a crash.

The recall covers the Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier convertible and booster seats that were sold beginning in 2014.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the problem is when the seats are secured using a lap belt but not the top tether, children over 65 pounds have an increased risk of chest injury in a crash. So far no injuries have been reported.

The recall is expected to start on November 22nd. The company will send owners a kit with an energy absorbing pad and a new chest clip at no cost.

Diono has a toll-free number set up for any customers who have questions – 1-855-215-4951.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

PIX: Hurricane Irma’s Aftermath
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch