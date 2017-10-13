Half Million Car, Booster Seats Recalled

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – More than half a million Diono car and booster seats are being recalled because they may not work properly in a crash.
The recall covers the Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier convertible and booster seats that were sold beginning in 2014.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the problem is when the seats are secured using a lap belt but not the top tether, children over 65 pounds have an increased risk of chest injury in a crash. So far no injuries have been reported.
The recall is expected to start on November 22nd. The company will send owners a kit with an energy absorbing pad and a new chest clip at no cost.
Diono has a toll-free number set up for any customers who have questions – 1-855-215-4951.
