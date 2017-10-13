Dolphins Week 6 Injury Report: Fins Healthy For Game Against Falcons

By Abraham Gutierrez

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins put the finishing touches on their preparations for Sunday’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons, issuing the final injury report and each player’s game status. All indications are that Adam Gase and his staff will have a full roster at his disposal, but there’s some uncertainty regarding key players.

Dolphins’ secondary banged up

Having a healthy secondary is crucial when going up against one of the most explosive offenses in all of football. This week, cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Maxwell were a little beat-up, and thus, their status for Sunday’s contest is questionable.

First-stringer Xavien Howard is nursing an injured shoulder while back-up Byron Maxwell dealt with some foot issues. The good news is that Howard had full participation in practice and is expected to play.

In Maxwell’s case, the former Clemson standout was limited on Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday’s sessions. Thus, his status is a bit more on the questionable side than Howard’s.

Jay Cutler’s favorite target is doubtful

The chemistry between quarterback Jay Cutler and wide receiver DeVante Parker is one of the few bright spots in Miami’s offense. Unfortunately, Parker has been dealing with some ongoing ankle issues, and his status for Sunday is officially doubtful.

The third-year man out of Louisville was unable to practice all week as this is the second time this season he has appeared on the Fins injury report due to an injured ankle. In last week’s win over Tennessee, Parker was limited to one reception for six yards.

Uncertainty for Dolphins in Week 6

There were four additional players whose names were listed in Miami’s NFL Week 6 injury report. Much like it has been all year, the status of running back Jay Ajayi and Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey will once again come down to a game-time decision.

In Ajayi’s case (full practice on Wednesday, but sat out Thursday and Friday), he continues to deal with knee issues, while Pouncey’s hip concerns are well documented. Pouncey was full practice on Wednesday, but sat out Thursday and Friday. However, either player has yet to miss a game all season, so clearly, there’s room for optimism there for Fins fans.

The remaining pair of players whose statuses are expected to be made prior to game-time are defensive end Terrence Fede and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Fede is dealing with a shoulder injury, was limited in Wednesday’s practice before taking 100 percent of the snaps on Thursday and Friday. In Phillips’ case, he should be all set to go, as he had full participation in practice all week.

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 6 Injury Report & Game Statuses

Questionable

(CB) Xavien Howard (Shoulder) –Full Participation in Practice

(CB) Byron Maxwell (Foot) –Did Not Participate In Practice

Doubtful

(WR) DeVante Parker (Ankle) –Did Not Participate In Practice

Game-Time Decision