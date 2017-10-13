What Expiration Of Funding To Children’s Health Insurance Program Means

Filed Under: Children's Health Insurance Program, CHIP, Pediatrics

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Millions of children from low income families have gotten help from a program called the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

Almost 430,000 of those kids live here in Florida.

But Congress allowed federal funding for CHIP, a 20-year old program that has always gotten bipartisan support, to expire.

The lapse jeopardizes children’s access to doctors, dentists and even lifesaving prescription medicines.

Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, president of Children’s Services Council of Broward County, explains what that means for low income kids all over South Florida.

Listen to what she had to say in the video above.

