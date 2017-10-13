Changes Could Affect Women & Kids The Most As Trump Tackles Health Care’s ‘Broken Mess’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Healthcare is in the crosshairs again as President Donald Trump halts subsidies that make insurance affordable for millions and signs an order to give more insurance choices.

“Donald Trump is trying to impose, by executive fiat, what, legislatively, he could not accomplish in Congress,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

He took to Twitter to blast Obamacare once again on Friday.

The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

ObamaCare is a broken mess. Piece by piece we will now begin the process of giving America the great HealthCare it deserves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017

Hollywood OBGYN Dr. Aaron Elkin, past president of the Broward Medical Association, worries the changes will limit access and hurt women and children the most.

“The most important thing for us is taking care of the patient’s problem,” he said. “And if we can’t take him, what will happen is a lot of doctors will send the patients to the emergency room because they can’t do it. And that unintended consequence of that care is going to be not continued and it’s gonna increase cost.”

For many, like Shannon Bell, who just had a baby and is happy with her company’s health insurance, the worry is whether the changes will mean higher premiums.

“I think, especially for a new mom, it would be more stressful for us to be able to conduct our pregnancy and further our delivery, when we should be worrying about other things,” she said. “Like putting together our new nursery, new clothes, and all the things that are essential to be able to have a baby to begin with.”

Others aren’t as concerned.

“I feel very strongly that, constitutionally, Congress holds the purse strings,” said Edward Lynch. “So, hopefully, what this will do is bring Congress back to the table.”

Lynch ran for Congress and studied the Affordable Care Act. He believes the changes will not be as disruptive as all the critics claim.

“Poor people will not be affected. The truth of the matter is they’re poor people and they have Medicaid and will continue to have Medicaid,” said Lynch. “It will be good for everyone who wants health insurance, who’s willing to pay for health insurance and who wants to be able to control their own destiny, who wants to control their own families, and put in place the policy that works for their particular situation.”

Like everything with health care, the devil is in the details and we won’t know the full impact for a few months. The president has ordered several agencies to come up with plans to implement his ideas.