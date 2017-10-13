Bruno Mars Tops American Music Awards Nominees

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Bruno Mars is the top nominee for the American Music Awards.

He’s up for 8 prizes including Artist of the Year.

The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and the Weeknd each earned five nominations.

Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi received four nominations each, including favorite pop/rock song for their hit collaboration, “Despacito.” The video for “Despacito,” which set the record for most-watched clip on YouTube with more than 3 billion views, was also nominated for video of the year.

Keith Urban leads country artists with three nominations. Nominees for the new artist of the year are James Arthur, Niall Horan, Julia Michaels, Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd.

Alessia Cara, Lady Gaga and Rihanna are nominated for favorite female artist pop/rock.

The show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

The live show from Los Angeles airs November 19th.

