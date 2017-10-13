Big Reward Offered For Help Solving Fatal Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Florida Highway Patrol investigators are looking for the driver of a newer, dark-colored Chrysler 200 who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Beach County.
It happened at approximately 9:34 p.m. on September 2nd, in the northbound lanes of I-95, south of Yamato Road.
The vehicle changed lanes and struck 36-year-old Kevin Scheinberg, who was on a motorcycle, causing him to lose control and crash.
Scheinberg was transported to Delray Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The Chrysler 200 should have minor damage to the right rear fender area and should be missing the red reflector.
The driver stopped for a short time but was seen leaving the scene after police and fire rescue arrived, which was captured on police dash camera. Though, it was unknown at the time that he was suspect until evidence collected from the scene came back to a Chrysler 200, according to law enforcement.
The suspect is described as a black male, early to mid-30’s, with a muscular build and short hair.
A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest. If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477 (TIPS).