2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found At Bottom Of Miami Gardens Pool

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 2-year-old girl is dead after being found at the bottom of a pool Friday night.
Miami Gardens Police were called to a home in the 20000 block of N Miami Ave. just before 7 p.m. in reference to a drowning.
Officers removed the girl from the in-ground pool, which they said did not have a security fence.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the 2-year-old to Jackson Hospital North.
Despite life-saving measures, the young girl died.
The Miami Gardens Police Department Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.
According to police, the girl’s mother left the home to run an errand, leaving her daughter in the care of the Grandmother and an adult brother.
When the mother returned home, she discovered her daughter at the bottom of the pool.
The investigation is ongoing.