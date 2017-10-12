Woman Robbed At Knife Point At SW Dade Bank ATM

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade woman was robbed at knife point when she went to make an early morning deposit at a bank’s ATM.
It happened last Wednesday, October 4th, just before 8 a.m. in front of a Chase Bank branch at 13745 Sw 152nd Street.
While Maria Crespo Mesa, 60, was using the ATM, a man walked up to her, brandished a knife, and demanded the cash.
Fearing for her life, she gave him the deposit of $680. He then ran to the parking lot and took off on a motorcyle.
Miami-Dade police Det. Lee Cowart said he was struck by the brazen nature of the robbery and is thankful that Mesa wasn’t hurt. He said the man they are looking for is 55 to 60 years old, around 5 ‘ 6″ and 165 pounds. In the bank’s security video, he wa wearing a red Miami Heat shirt.
“I know somebody, after reviewing the video, is going to recognize this individual. I have a strong feeling he’s local,” said Cowart.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. The can also go to crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”.