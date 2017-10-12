WEEK 7 SCHEDULE: Huge Matchups Highlight This Week

While this has been a very crazy season, it is starting to shape up to be a very competitive one.

Huge games highlight this seventh week of the 2017 high school football season – and all the attention will be focused on South Florida as key district games will make the playoff picture much easier to figure out.

Whether it’s the much-anticipated meeting between 5A undefeated state powers Cardinal Gibbons and defending state champion Plantation American Heritage – or the Thursday night nationally-televised game between Northwestern and defending 6A state champion Carol City – this will be a huge weekend.

Because several teams had to make up as many as three games in 12 days, things have happened closely – and by the end of the weekend – a number of schools could be out of the race, in the second week of October.

BREAKING DOWN THIS WEEK’S GAMES

There are very important contests on the schedule this weekend. Here is a look at a few that will truly have an impact on the playoffs:

Northwestern vs. Carol City, Traz Powell, 8. Tonight’s ESPN2 matchup is certainly a game that features two of the nation’s elite programs.

The Bulls have faltered lately – losing to IMG and being taken to the wire by Booker T. Washington, but still has the talent to end up in Orlando.

The Chiefs have been on a roll since being shut down by Deerfield Beach. The defending state champs are now playing football that has many believing in a repeat.

American Heritage at Cardinal Gibbons, 7. The past few years, here are two teams who have played a key role in 5A.

Last year, the Patriots swept the two games played – before winning yet another state crown.

The Chiefs have been looking forward to this game since they lost in the playoffs last year. They know that beating this team will not be easy, but have plenty of confidence going into the Friday night game.

Chaminade-Madonna at Booker T. Washington, Traz Powell, 3:30. Both of these football teams have played as tough a schedule as you can play at this level. The Tornadoes could easily be 5-1 instead of 3-3. They have been in every game. The Lions come into Thursday (today) afternoon’s meeting healthy and ready to go.

The Lions have won some key games, but against traditional powers, have come up short. They are going against another traditional power that does not let up a lot of yards – while having an offense that can move the ball.

North Miami at Krop, Ives Park, 3:30. It’s as simple as win this game on Friday and North Miami can start thinking about district title and top 4 seed in 8A. The Pioneers, despite losing to Palmetto last week, have beaten two of the favorites in American and rival NMB.

Dr. Krop was one of the favorites coming into the season, but slipped up against NMB, putting them in the must win situation at home.

Western at Plantation, PAL, 7. With one loss already in the district, head coach Steve Davis and the Colonels understand that losing this game at home is not an option.

The unbeaten Wildcats are out to prove that they are indeed in this race to win it all. A win will make the showdown with Miramar a winner take all meeting.

Here is a look at the rest of the games being played this week:

WEDNESDAY

South Miami 38, Sunset, 21

THURSDAY

Boca Raton Saint John Paul II at Coral Springs Charter, Coral Glades, 7

Ferguson at Coral Reef, Harris, 7

Hollywood Hills at McArthur, 7

Miami Beach at Columbus, 5

Monarch at Coral Springs, 7

North Miami Beach at Hialeah, Hialeah-Miami Lakes, 7

Palm Glades Prep at Somerset Academy Silver Palms, Southridge, 7

South Dade at Killian, Tropical, 7

West Broward at South Broward, 7

FRIDAY

American at Hialeah Gardens, 3:30

Archbishop McCarthy at Boyd Anderson, 7

Braddock at Belen Jesuit, 4

Coconut Creek at Blanche Ely, 7

Coral Park at Coral Gables, 4

Cypress Bay at South Plantation, 7

Deerfield Beach at Douglas, 7

Doral Academy at Goleman, 4

Dillard at Northeast, 7

Everglades at Flanagan, 7

Everglades Prep at NSU University School, 7

Florida Christian at Marathon, 7

Fort Lauderdale at St. Thomas, 7

Gulliver at West Palm Beach King’s Academy, 7

LaSalle at Pine Crest, 7

Mater Academy vs. Mourning, Ives Park, 3:30

North Broward Prep at Key West, 7:30

Nova at Cooper City, 7

Pines Charter at Somerset Academy, 4

Palmetto at Homestead, Harris, 7:30

Port St. Lucie at Pompano Beach, 7

Saint Andrew’s at Ransom Everglades, Ransom Middle, 7

Southwest Miami vs. Varela, Tropical, 7:30

Stranahan at Jackson, Traz Powell, 7:30

Taravella at Piper, 7

Westminster Christian at Palmer Trinity, 4

Westland Hialeah vs. Miami Springs, Milander, 7:30

SATURDAY

Central at Hialeah-Miami Lakes, Milander, 7

Hallandale at Miramar, 7

Monsignor Pace at Edison, Traz, 7

