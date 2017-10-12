Smart Tattoos May Help Track You Health

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami) — Your next tattoo might help track your health.
Researchers at Harvard and MIT have designed new tattoo ink that changes color according to your biochemistry.
For example, if your glucose levels go up, the green in your tattoo will turn brown.
The study is being led by Harvard’s Ali Yetisen and Nan Jiang, and the MIT Media Lab, according to Forbes.
The thought is that tattoo ink can get closer to the action than wearables, like fitness trackers, which remain outside the body.
Researchers are hoping the innovation will help people better monitor their health.