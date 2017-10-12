Sing & Eat To Your Heart’s Delight At PlugIN Karaoke

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Welcome to PlugIN Karaoke, the newest entertainment spot in Gulfstream Park, where guests can eat and sing their hearts out at the same time.

It’s a new take on karaoke, the first of its kind in the U.S., where guests rent one of 18 private rooms to party like a rock star.

“Within your private room you can enjoy food, music, drinks – you can select your own songs, set up a playlist. You can even set up a playlist before you come,” said PlugIN rep Christina Perez.

PlugIn costs $35 per person which gives you the room for four hours, food and drinks are not included.

“We have 18 rooms, each one varies in size, you can do as little as two in a room for a date night or you can do a corporate event for 150 people,” Perez said.

The entire place is designed to let you channel your inner Bon Jovi, or Madonna, while drinking fancy cocktails and dining on gourmet food.

Yes, PlugIN isn’t only about singing.

Back in the kitchen is Chef Rolando who makes sure his worldly menu hits all the right notes.

“We have three things we can sell karaoke roomsand then you have a mixologist who makes beautiful drinks like mojitos. But our secret weapon, I don’t want to say it, but it’s our food. People don’t think were gonna have this food at karaoke place, they don’t,” said Chef Rolando.

The menu travels the globe. From the PlugIN Sushi Roll with blackened seared tuna, shrimp tempura, in a spicy eel sauce to sweet and crunchy brussels sprouts, delicious chicken tostones, and a mouth watering beef tenderloin on a homemade tortilla with queso fresco.

“You got crunchy, moist, and spicy – it’s all there,” said Chef Rolando describing the latter. “It’s a delicious meal in a bite.”

“Do you know what’s it doing? It’s getting me ready to sing,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo as she checked out the experience.

She, and a group of 30 somethings, began by belting out Abba songs. Apparently there’s something about this high-tech karaoke spot, where you can change your lighting with a push of a button, that makes everyone feel like they can belt out the big notes.

“It’s a night out an experience. You’ll come, you’ll eat, you’ll dance, you’ll sing, you’ll laugh, you’ll drink. What’s wrong with that,” Perez asked,

Nothing at all.

PlugIN is open seven days a week starting at 4 p m. For more info, go to flpluginkaraoke.com.